Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,476.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,476 ($44.25) and last traded at GBX 3,467 ($44.14), with a volume of 553788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,371 ($42.92).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.83) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,166 ($40.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,946.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,321.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,015.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,190,603.08). In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.54), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,923.74). Also, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,190,603.08). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

