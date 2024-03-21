Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.63. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 354,128 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Trading Down 10.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

