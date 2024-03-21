Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $113.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.