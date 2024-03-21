FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $487.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.