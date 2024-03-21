Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7,857.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

