Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

