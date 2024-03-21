FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.21 billion.

FedEx Stock Up 1.9 %

FDX stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.