FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.21 billion.
FedEx Stock Up 1.9 %
FDX stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $285.53.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.