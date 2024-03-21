Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday.

Femasys Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -2.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

