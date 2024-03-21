Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

