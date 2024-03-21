Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

MKC stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.