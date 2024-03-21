Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

JCI opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

