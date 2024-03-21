Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of BEN opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
