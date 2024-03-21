Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.22 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

