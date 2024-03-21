Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BX opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

