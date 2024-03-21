Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

