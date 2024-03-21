FIDELIS iM LLC Buys 6,523 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock remained flat at $25.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.