FIDELIS iM LLC Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FIDELIS iM LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 16.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.32. 4,160,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

