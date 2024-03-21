FIDELIS iM LLC Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FIDELIS iM LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.6% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 491,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,037. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

