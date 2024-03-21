Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.99 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

Shares of FEV stock opened at GBX 387.22 ($4.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 580.30 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity European Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 311.50 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 391 ($4.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.08.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

