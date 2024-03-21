Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

FNF opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

