Financial Survey: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) versus Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) and Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Water Works and Guangdong Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works $4.23 billion 5.43 $944.00 million $4.89 24.14 Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A $35.70 0.83

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Guangdong Investment. Guangdong Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works 22.30% 9.70% 3.20% Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares American Water Works and Guangdong Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Water Works and Guangdong Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works 0 1 2 0 2.67 Guangdong Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Water Works presently has a consensus price target of $141.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Guangdong Investment has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 75.57%. Given American Water Works’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Guangdong Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of American Water Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Guangdong Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Water Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Guangdong Investment pays an annual dividend of $10.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.3%. American Water Works pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guangdong Investment pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Water Works has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Guangdong Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Water Works beats Guangdong Investment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 540 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,700 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,200 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 74 dams. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its Property Investment and Development segment invests in and rents various properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and develops and sells properties in Mainland China. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties. The company's Department Stores Operation segment operates department stores in Mainland China. Its Electric Power Generation segment operates coal-fired power plants that supply electricity and steam in the Guangdong province, Mainland China. The company's Hotel Operation and Management segment operate hotels and provides hotel management services to third parties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its Road and Bridge segment invests in various road and bridge projects, which engages in the toll road operation and road management in Mainland China. The company's Others segment provides treasury services in Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as corporate and other related services. It also offers financing, marketing management, environmental engineering, and water technology development and consultation services. The company was formerly known as Union Globe Development Limited and changed its name to Guangdong Investment Limited in January 1987. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Guangdong Investment Limited operates as a subsidiary of GDH Limited.

