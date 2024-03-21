Financial Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANSYS and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 6 1 0 1.89 Certara 0 7 3 0 2.30

ANSYS currently has a consensus price target of $322.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Certara has a consensus price target of $19.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than ANSYS.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $2.27 billion 13.16 $500.41 million $5.73 59.92 Certara $354.34 million 7.97 -$55.36 million ($0.35) -50.46

This table compares ANSYS and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 22.05% 11.83% 8.77% Certara -15.62% 4.33% 2.98%

Summary

ANSYS beats Certara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite. The company also offers electronics product suite that provides electromagnetic field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; Ansys High Frequency Structure Simulator product for radio frequency and microwave design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Fluent computational fluid dynamics software package; Ansys RedHawk-SC for electronic design automation; Ansys Optics software; and mission-simulation, modeling, testing, and analysis software. In addition, it offers Ansys Granta MI system for materials information management; Ansys Granta Selector technology for materials selection and graphical analysis; CES EduPack product, a set of teaching resources; Granta Materials Data for Simulation; Ansys Lumerical product, a photonics simulation software solution; safety-certified embedded software solutions; Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite for research and teaching settings. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Certara

Certara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. The company provides Simcyp Simulator, a mechanistic biosimulation platform mechanistic biosimulation investigational new drug and translational stages; Simcyp Biopharmaceutics, used to identify and refine drug formulations; and Simcyp Secondary Intelligence which integrates toxicology with quantitative analysis of networks of molecular and functional biological changes to identify drug toxicity and adverse drug reactions. In addition, it offers Phoenix WinNonlin, a platform for non-compartmental analysis, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic, and toxicokinetic; phoenix hosted, that provides a secured and validated certara amazon web services workspace; Phoenix NLME, a population modeling and simulation software for nonlinear mixed effects models; and pirana modeling workbench. Further, the company provides pinnacle 21, a cloud-based platform for clinical data automation, standardization, and validation; Pinnacle 21 Data Exchange, used to define data standards and specifications; and Metadata Repository, to enable study design using controlled and standardized data. It serves life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, research organizations, academic institutions, and global regulators, as well as animal health, crop science, bio science, medical devices, and public sector industries. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

