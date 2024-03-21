Financial Survey: Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) versus Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Aryzta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Utz Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aryzta and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aryzta N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands -1.73% 6.08% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utz Brands 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aryzta and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Utz Brands has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Utz Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Aryzta.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aryzta and Utz Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aryzta N/A N/A N/A C$1.18 1.48 Utz Brands $1.44 billion 1.80 -$24.94 million ($0.31) -59.39

Aryzta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aryzta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Aryzta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aryzta

(Get Free Report)

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers under the Hiestand, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.