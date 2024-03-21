Financial Survey: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -123.61% N/A -70.48% InMed Pharmaceuticals -115.76% -54.31% -46.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $82.71 million 4.18 -$102.24 million ($3.73) -3.95 InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.14 million 0.52 -$7.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UroGen Pharma and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 216.81%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UroGen Pharma beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for NMIBC. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

