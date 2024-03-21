Findev Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Findev Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
Findev Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Findev
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.