First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 11,091 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.