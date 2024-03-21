First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 5,826 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

