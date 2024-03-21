First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 907,403 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS EMGF opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

