First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,869 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

