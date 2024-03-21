First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $26.07 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.