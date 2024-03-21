First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.81

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

