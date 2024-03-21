First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.89

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 30126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

