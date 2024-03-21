Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.
FIVE stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.56. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.
In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.18.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
