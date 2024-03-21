Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.56. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Five Below by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Five Below by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

