Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

Five Below stock traded down $31.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

