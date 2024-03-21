Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $26.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.83. 1,080,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,407. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

