Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.71-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Five Below Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

