Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL opened at $24.48 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

