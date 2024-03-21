FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $384.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.14. The company has a market capitalization of $380.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

