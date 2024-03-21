FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $41.99

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.99, but opened at $43.56. FormFactor shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 51,042 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,820. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 581,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

