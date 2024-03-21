Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $228.53. The company had a trading volume of 788,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,975. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.18 and a fifty-two week high of $229.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

