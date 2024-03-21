Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.