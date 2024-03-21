Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 1,702,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

