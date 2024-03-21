Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $771.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,138. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $732.97 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

