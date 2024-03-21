Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,880 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

