Fortress Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.50. 6,767,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,815,799. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

