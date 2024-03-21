Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FTSL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 212,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

