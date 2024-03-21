Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 1,619,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

