FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 664 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $159.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.