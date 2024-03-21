FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

