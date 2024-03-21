FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.